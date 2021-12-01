Stokes, Archer released from Rajsthan Royals

England stars Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have been released by their IPL team Rajasthan Royals ahead of the auction as franchises on Tuesday announced names of retained players.

England's Eoin Morgan and David Warner of Australia also parted ways with Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively, with teams looking to rebuild their squads for the next three-year cycle starting next year.

The 2022 edition will have two new teams from Ahmedabad and Lucknow, bringing the total to 10 for the lucrative T20 tournament that attracts global stars to India.