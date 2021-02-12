Story behind Root developing wrists of magic to master spin

“Also, we had pitches, especially at our club, that aided turn. On such pitches, he had to manoeuvre. That is why he developed the sweep shot, and also he plays very well through extra cover. Against the spin, you have to find gaps, so he developed the sweep shot,” he said.

Nadeem pointed out that 30-year-old Root, who played his 100th Test in Chennai, had done plenty of practice that has paid off.

“He used to do hours and hours of practice. He developed that at a very young age. We were close. I taught him the basics and then other coaches taught him further,” he said.

Nadeem also said that Root was identified as a future England leader as early as 17 at Yorkshire because of his dedication, focus, discipline. It helped that his father was a cricketer.

“He was dedicated, had great focus right from the start, and technically he was very sound. That is why everyone was saying he will one day play for England. At the age of 17, people at Yorkshire said he would be the future England captain. One of the reasons was his awareness of the game. His father, Matthew Root, plays for Nottinghamshire second XI. Young brother Billy also played cricket. That helped,” he said.

“Secondly, Root was always fond of discussing cricket right from an early age. I remember he would come to my restaurant and we would discuss cricket at length. His growth and grooming has been like this. He was disciplined. There were never any complaints of indiscipline against him. All these things contributed in him getting into leadership role and the England Cricket Board investing in him,” said Nadeem, who used to run a restaurant in England before returning to Pakistan 10 years ago.

Nadeem cited an example of how Root would take every aspect of his cricket seriously and seek to learn. During his under-19 days, one day Root called up Nadeem for help ahead of England colts’ match against Bangladesh. The England under-19 coach had said that he would be required to bowl off-spin.

“He called up and we practiced. We discussed setting fields, create changes etc. I think he picked a couple of wickets or so.”