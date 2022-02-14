Sublime Mehedi Rana leads Barishal to BPL final

Fortune Barishal moved to the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final straightway, thanks to their bowlers who defended 143 runs impeccably to beat Comilla Victorians by 10 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Monday.

Comilla now will take on Chattogram Challengers in the second Qualifier on Wednesday to give another shot to the final, reports BSS.

As Barishal were restricted to 143-8 after being put into bat first, Comilla looked pumped up to win the game but Barishal bowlers showed a never-say-die attitude to finally hold the opponents back for 133-7.