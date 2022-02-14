Sublime Mehedi Rana leads Barishal to BPL final

Shakib Al Hasan-led Barishal bowlers kept the belief on their ability despite Comilla openers Liton Das and Mahmudul Hasan Joy added 62-run for the opening stand. But they couldn’t make the runs as faster pace as it was required.
However still the amount wicket they had left, they were clear favourite to win the game. But Barishal stifled them with a disciplined showing.
Mehedi Hasan Rana who delivered a crucial penultimate over, broke through with the wicket of Joy who scored 20 off 30 and then Shafiqul Islam who finished with 2-16 from four overs in a measly bowling effort gave Comilla a double blow, dismissing captain Imrul kayes (2) and Liton Das for 38 in three deliveries.
And suddenly Barishal looked heavily favourite to win the game. Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali halted their march and their vast experience meant Barishal had huge tasks left at hands to win the game.
When Moeen went to six after six, the game tilted towards Comilla again. Dwayne Bravo who bagged 1-26 then struck, scattering Moeen’s wicket with a wily slower. By then Moeen made 22 off 15 with three sixes.
Fast bowler Mehedi Hasan Rana got into act again and this time he delivered the crucial penultimate over when Comilla needed 22 runs to win from two overs. He conceded just four runs and also took the prized scalp of Faf du Plessis who scored 21.
With Comilla needing 18 runs to win, hopes rested on Sunil Narine, who hit a six but couldn’t take the side home against a sly off spin of Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Mujeeb took the wicket of Mahidul Islam Ankan in the first ball of the last over and then recovered from the six to take the wicket of Narine also and finished with 2-33.
Mehedi Hasan Rana was adjudged man of the match for his 2-15 but more importantly for the decisive penultimate over which indeed ensured Barishal’s victory.
Comilla Victorians bowlers also showed a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Barishal to a moderate total after the carnage of Munim Shahriar.
Pace bowler Shohidul Islam led the charge with 3-25 from three overs and was ably supported by Moeen Ali who took 2-23 from four overs. Sunil Narine and Tanvir Islam also contributed with one wicket apiece.
For Barishal opener Munim Shahriar was the top-scorer with 30 ball-44, hammering two fours and four sixes. He and his fellow opener Chris Gale gave the side a rapid start after being put into bat first.
But Comilla clawed back in style to stall the progress after Shohidul broke through with the wicket of Gayle who made 22 off 19, sending the ball across the rope for four times. By then he and Munim shared 58 runs off just 38 balls.
Tanvir Islam however took the prized scalp of Munim then and sparked a collapse that saw Barishal losing wicket at regular intervals.
Shakib Al Hasan who was adjudged man of the match for the five matches in a row to set a new record this time could make only 1 before being run out. His dismissal put the side further in danger and the next batters couldn’t do anything worthy to bail the side out of danger.
Ziaur Rahman and Dwayne Bravo with identical 17 runs were the other two notable scorers.
The winner of the game will move to the final straightway while the loser will play against Chattogram Challengers in the second Qualifier on Wednesday to give a shot at the final again.