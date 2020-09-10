Support staff of national cricket team test COVID-19 negative

Due to the COVID-19 situation, at least 14 international fixtures of Bangladesh have been postponed. Of them, only the series against Sri Lanka is rescheduled which was initially scheduled to take place in July-August instead of the new schedule in October-November.

The other series which has also been postponed are home series against Australia, away series against New Zealand and Ireland and one Test and ODI against Pakistan. BCB hopes all of these matches will take place in the coming month.

“We are in regular contact with the boards of Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland. We will surely play the games which have been postponed due to the Covid-19. But it will take time. A team like Australia will be very busy in the coming months. So it will be tough to get their schedule. But still, we are trying our best to make sure that we play those games,” Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the CEO of BCB, had earlier said to the media.