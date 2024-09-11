Khaled Mahmud resigns from BCB director post
Former cricket team captain Khaled Mahmud has stepped down from the director post of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
He was elected BCB director in 2013 defeating Gazi Ashraf Hossain.
BCB’s chief executive officer (CEO) Nizam Uddin Chowdhury confirmed Prothom Alo about Khaled Mahmud’s resignation. He had been in charge of BCB game development for a long time.
During his tenure in the post, Bangladesh cricket team won the under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa in 2020. Bangladesh u-19 team also won the Asia Cup last year in the United Arab Emirates.
Khaled Masud was also interim coach and manager during his 11 years as board director.
Since the fall of Awami League government in a student-mass uprising on 5 August, many BCB top brasses resigned from their respective posts.
BCB president Nazmul Hassan, directors Jalal Yunus, Ahmed Sajjadul Alam, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury and Naimur Rahman have already stepped down after the political changeover in the country.