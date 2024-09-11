Khaled Mahmud resigns from BCB director post

Former cricket team captain Khaled Mahmud has stepped down from the director post of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

He was elected BCB director in 2013 defeating Gazi Ashraf Hossain.

BCB’s chief executive officer (CEO) Nizam Uddin Chowdhury confirmed Prothom Alo about Khaled Mahmud’s resignation. He had been in charge of BCB game development for a long time.