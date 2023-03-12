'King Kohli' gets monster Test ton after three-year wait

But on Sunday, having already returned to form with ODI and T20 centuries in recent months, the long wait for his 28th Test hundred ended in the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad.

Resuming on 59 after reaching his first Test half-century on Saturday since January 2022, the landmark came after a patient innings of 241 balls as he eased Nathan Lyon for a single.

Appearing to tear up, the heavily tattooed 34-year-old acknowledged the crowd and the dressing room before kissing the locket on his gold chain as he smiled and looked up to the sky.