I was mentally distraught: Mominul

The bad spell continued for a long time. At the start of 2022, you scored runs in the Mount Maunganui Test against New Zealand. After that, you were starved for runs…

I lost my consistency in Tests. I scored runs in Mount Maunganui. Those runs helped us win the Test. Then after a long time, here (at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur against India) I made 85 (84) odd. That bad patch happened because of my mental state at the time. In that period, my family, wife and sir (coach Mohammad Salahuddin) stood by me the most. In those times, only your family and loved ones stay with you. Everyone else is busy with their own things. That’s how the world is.

Outside of my family, I was in close contact with sir. His support was really important. For that, I want to thank Salahuddin sir. At that time, he had sent me a stat. It contained the breakdown of all of my centuries. In all of my hundreds, my strike rate was 50-55. I scored my half-centuries in an even quicker rate. And when I didn’t score that many runs, my strike rate was around 30-35.