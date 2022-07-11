Tamim Iqbal worried even after registering first win in West Indies tour

At long last Bangladesh have registered their first win in the tour to West Indies as Tigers beat the hosts in the first One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series by six wickets at Guyana’s Providence stadium.

The visitors chased down a relatively small target of 150 runs in a match shortened due to rain on a tricky pitch after the bowlers had showed a brilliant performance containing West Indies to 149/9.

The win came following Bangladesh’s loses both in the Test and T20I series rather ignominiously.

Tigers will surely want to ensure series victory in the next match especially after the brilliant performance in the first ODI. But captain Tamim Iqbal has issues to ponder about even after such win.