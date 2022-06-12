Tamim scores 162, Ebadot takes three wickets

Ebadot was Bangladesh’s most successful bowler, finishing with 3-51. Uncapped pacer Rejaur Rahman took 1-47.
Earlier, Bangladesh ended the opening day’s play on 274-6 after opting to bat first. Tamim and Mosaddek Hossain were unbeaten on 140 and six respectively.
On Saturday, soon after Tamim completed his 150, stand-in skipper Liton Das, who is leading the team in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, called back his batsmen.
West Indies openers Tyagnarine Chanderpaul and Jeremy Solozano made the Bangladesh bowlers toil hard, forming a 109-run partnership.
Rejaur finally ended the stand by removing Tyagnarine for 59. Ebadot then dismissed Tevin Imlach and Alick Athanaze in quick succession and took the wicket of experienced all-rounder Roston Chase for six.
But Solozano remained unfazed and along with Yannic Cariah ended the day’s play without any further damage.
Solozano and Cariah remained unbeaten on 89 and 21 respectively.
Earlier on Friday, Bangladesh all-rounder had said in a video sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that the practice game will help Bangladesh ahead of their first Test against West Indies, starting on 16 June.
“This practice game will help us in the first Test. The condition here is a bit different than Bangladesh. The ball moves around a bit, the wickets also offer a bit more bounce than Bangladesh. So, this will help us in every way. The batsmen can take confidence from this match.”
Batsman Yasir Ali, who hurt his back while batting on Day 1, didn’t field on Saturday. The logistics manager of the Bangladesh team for the West Indies tour Nafees Iqbal said that Yasir is still nursing his injury.