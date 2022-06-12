Tamim scores 162, Ebadot takes three wickets

After Tamim Iqbal’s century, the Bangladesh bowlers got a chance to bowl in Day 2 of their three-day practice match against the West Indies Board President’s XI on Saturday. But the bowlers didn’t have a day to remember as only pacer Ebadot Hossain made an impact with three strikes.

Bangladesh declared their first innings on 310-7 in the morning session with Tamim unbeaten on 162.

The host replied strongly as they ended the day on 201-4, trailing Bangladesh by 109 runs in a match that is heading towards an inevitable draw.