Tamim’s first ton as captain help Tigers secure clean sweep overseas after 12 yrs

With this, Bangladesh whitewashed any country overseas for the first time in 12 years. Led by Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh achieved that honour beating West Indies in 2009.

Today, Shakib’s performance was not so bright especially after his masterful knock of undefeated 96 in the second ODI. He picked up one wicket from his 10 overs giving away 46 runs and scored 30 runs off 42 balls. But that could not deter the Tigers from achieving the rare honour of a clean sweep abroad. The day belonged to Tamim Iqbal and wicketkeeper batsman Nurul Hasan.

Skipper Tamim hit 97-ball 112 with the help of eight 4’s and three 6’s. This was his first international ton as the captain of the team while 14th overall.