Zimbabwe set formidable target of 299 in third ODI

Bangladesh’s Saifuddin bore the brunt of the Zimbabwe attack. He gave away 87 runs in his eight overs. Zimbabwe could have scored more if the pace-bowling all-rounder could not have stopped the onslaught picking up three wickets in his last over, which was the 49th over of Zimbabwe innings.
Left-handed Mustafizur took the last wicket in the third ball of the 50th over that restricted Zimbabwe from crossing the 300-run mark. Mustafizur took three wickets as well in his first match of the series.
Spining all-rounder Mahmudullah took two wickets while Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed shared the remaining two wickets.
Earlier in the day, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and chose to bowl in third ODI at overcast Harare Sports Club, reports AFP.
The tourists cantered to a 155-run victory in the first match last Friday and triumphed by three wickets in a much closer affair two days later to take a winning 2-0 lead.
Both teams made two changes from the second match with Nurul Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman coming into the Bangladesh team for rested Shoriful Islam and injured Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
Ryan Burl and Donald Tiripano were promoted to a Zimbabwe side skippered by Brendan Taylor with Richard Ngarava and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe dropping out.
Teams
Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (capt), Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman