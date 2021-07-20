Cricket

Zimbabwe set formidable target of 299 in third ODI

Staff Correspondent
default-image

On the back of three half centuries of Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl, hosts Zimbabwe have scored a formidable 298 runs losing all their wickets in the third One Day International (ODI) of three-match series at Harare Sports Club ground on Tuesday.

Opener Chakabva anchored the innings with his 84 off 91 balls while Sikandar Raza (57 off 54) and Ryan Burl (59 off 43) gave the late impetus to set the stiff target for the visitors, who are looking for a clean sweep as they already have bagged the series winning the first two games.

This will give them a much needed points as the three matches are part of the World Cup Super League, a feeder tournament that determines which seven teams, along with hosts India, earn direct qualification to the 2023 World Cup.

Advertisement

Bangladesh’s Saifuddin bore the brunt of the Zimbabwe attack. He gave away 87 runs in his eight overs. Zimbabwe could have scored more if the pace-bowling all-rounder could not have stopped the onslaught picking up three wickets in his last over, which was the 49th over of Zimbabwe innings.

default-image

Left-handed Mustafizur took the last wicket in the third ball of the 50th over that restricted Zimbabwe from crossing the 300-run mark. Mustafizur took three wickets as well in his first match of the series.

Spining all-rounder Mahmudullah took two wickets while Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed shared the remaining two wickets.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and chose to bowl in third ODI at overcast Harare Sports Club, reports AFP.

The tourists cantered to a 155-run victory in the first match last Friday and triumphed by three wickets in a much closer affair two days later to take a winning 2-0 lead.

default-image

Both teams made two changes from the second match with Nurul Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman coming into the Bangladesh team for rested Shoriful Islam and injured Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Ryan Burl and Donald Tiripano were promoted to a Zimbabwe side skippered by Brendan Taylor with Richard Ngarava and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe dropping out.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (capt), Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Read more from Cricket
Advertisement