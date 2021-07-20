Zimbabwe set formidable target of 299 in third ODI

On the back of three half centuries of Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl, hosts Zimbabwe have scored a formidable 298 runs losing all their wickets in the third One Day International (ODI) of three-match series at Harare Sports Club ground on Tuesday.

Opener Chakabva anchored the innings with his 84 off 91 balls while Sikandar Raza (57 off 54) and Ryan Burl (59 off 43) gave the late impetus to set the stiff target for the visitors, who are looking for a clean sweep as they already have bagged the series winning the first two games.

This will give them a much needed points as the three matches are part of the World Cup Super League, a feeder tournament that determines which seven teams, along with hosts India, earn direct qualification to the 2023 World Cup.