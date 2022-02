Sylhet Sunrisers Pacer Taskin Ahmed, who was featuring in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022, has been ruled out of the remaining tournament after sustaining a back injury.

Bangladesh Cricket Board is still hopeful that the pacer will return to the field ahead of the upcoming white-ball series against Afghanistan. "The physio has informed me there's enough time for him to recover ahead of the Afghanistan series. The franchise has agreed to send him to Dhaka. He is feeling okay now and will be back to bowling possibly later this week. I think he will be ready for the ODIs," operations chairman Jalal Yunus said, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.