Retirements, unretirements and politics: From Jordan to Tamim

A captain, loved by legions of fans in his country, retires from international cricket after serving the national team for 16 years. His countrymen and board officials plead him to return to international cricket and lead the country once again, but he doesn’t budge from his stance. But after the country’s leading figure requests him to return, he obliges. He revokes his retirement and once again returns as the captain.

The player I’m talking about is of course the great Pakistan all-rounder Imran Khan.

What, you thought I was talking about someone else?