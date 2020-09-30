Tewatia keen to make most of new role at Rajasthan Royals

Tewatia, picked as a leg-spinner in the Rajasthan squad, was promoted to the number four spot ahead of batsman Robin Uthappa, with the team needing 124 runs from 11 overs.

"They sent me at number four and the plan was to simply take on the bowlers," Tewatia told reporters. "I knew my role clearly because it was discussed with me before the tournament started.

"I realised that if they are sending me up the order, they have belief in me. It was also an opportunity to prove myself."