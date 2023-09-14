Rizwan propels Pakistan to 252-7 against Sri Lanka

Pakistan elected to bat first after rain delayed the match by two hours and 15 minutes, with a reduction of five overs from each innings, before another break cut out more overs.

Sri Lanka's bowlers took regular early wickets to check Pakistan's scoring, but Rizwan hit back with his 12th ODI half-century and a 108-run stand with Iftikhar Ahmed, who made 47, to give his team a challenging total.

Fast bowler Pramod Madushan struck first as he bowled Fakhar Zaman for four with a yorker that raised the decibels in the ground.

Abdullah Shafique (52) and skipper Babar Azam (29) then rebuilt the innings in their stand of 63 despite surviving a few close calls including an lbw review off Dunith Wellalage.

Azam looked to be getting into his groove with a few boundaries but was stumped off Wellalage, a left-arm spinner who was Sri Lanka's star in their previous loss to India with 5-40.