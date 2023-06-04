I even see the spot fixing incident positively: Ashraful

Mohammad Ashraful, an enigma of Bangladesh cricket, turned from poster boy to villain overnight. The young sensation, who became the youngest to score a debut Test century, was once regarded as the biggest star in the cricketing constellation but saw a disgraceful fall when he was proved guilty of match fixing. He consequently faced an eight-year ban from international cricket.

To his credit, he came back after serving the ban but never regained the lustre of his old self. However, Ashraful is set to start a new innings and this time as a coach. The former Bangladesh captain completed a level-3 coaching course from Abu Dhabi. The stylish batter believes he learnt the vital lessons from his eventful cricketing career. He believes he has learnt well from the theoretical and practical part of his experience and is revving to go as a coach. Ashraful shared his thoughts with Tarek Mahmud of Prothom Alo about his future plans and also shed some light on his past.