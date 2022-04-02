The ‘Joy’ of seeing potential blossom

In 2020, Bangladesh won its first ever ‘World Cup’ in a global sport when the Akbar Ali-led side went all the way in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa. Expectations were naturally high on that group of players as many started believing that these players will bring a new dawn in Bangladesh cricket.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy was Bangladesh’s highest run-getter and also their only centurion in that tournament. The talent was evident to all. His nimble footwork against spinners and temperament against the faster bowlers made him a promising prospect.

But turning potential into success is a whole other ball game. Many Bangladeshi players in the past have showed potential in age-level cricket but have failed to make a mark in the senior team.