The story of Jasia: Kashmir’s first professional woman cricketer

If one searches the words ‘Shopian’, ‘Kashmir’ in Google, news of gunfights, bomb explosions will appear on their screen. The ever unstable region of Shopian, Kashmir is home to Kashmir’s first professional women’s cricketer Jasia Akhtar.

People living in this region, situated in southern Kashmir, live in a constant fear of death. In that sense, Jasia’s journey of becoming a cricketer from Shopian was nothing short of winning a war.

The 34-year-old Indian cricketer has stepped up to every challenge in her journey and smashed them for sixes. She is a regular in the Women’s Twenty20 Challenge, which is known as the women’s Indian Premier League (IPL). She has also played for the Indian Women’s ‘A’ team.