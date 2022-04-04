“They were hurling abuse at us”

“There is always some sledging on the cricket field. That’s natural. But when people start hurling abuses in the name of sledging, that’s very bad. I felt that they were hurling terrible abuses at us. The umpires didn’t really notice it.”

The Bangladesh camp was particularly unhappy on how the umpires handled the matter as they seemingly turned a deaf ear to the behaviour of the South African players.

Tamim Iqbal, who did not play in the first Test owing to illness, confronted the on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Adrian Holdstock on the matter after the fourth day’s play.