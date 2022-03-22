Tigers seek redemption to clinch series against South Africa

Bangladesh want to replicate the performance of their first match as they will take on the hosts South Africa for the third and final ODI in a bid to clinch the series for the first time, reports BSS.

The series is now locked at 1-1 after Bangladesh won the first match by 38 runs, which was the first victory on South Africa soil, snapping 19-match losing streak before the hosts bounced back in style to beat the Tigers by seven wickets.

The third ODI which turned out to be a series deciding will be held at SuperSport Park in Centurion tomorrow (Wednesday). The match starts at 5.00PM (Bangladesh Time).