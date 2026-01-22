T20 World Cup
Bangladesh won't play in the T20 World Cup
Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul has said there is no possibility of changing the decision not to participate in the T20 World Cup in India due to security concerns.
He mentioned that the ICC has not acted impartially by not accepting Bangladesh's request to change the venue and expressed hope that they will act justly.
He made these remarks after a meeting with the cricketers at the Intercontinental Hotel today, Thursday.
Asif Nazrul stated that the decision not to go to India for the World Cup has been taken by the government, and they remain firm in their stance.
The security concerns that led to the decision have also not changed.
Following the sports adviser, BCB President Aminul Islam spoke to the media.
He indicated that they still wish to play the World Cup matches in Sri Lanka and will continue their efforts for this.