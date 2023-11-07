Shakib ruled out of World Cup

Earlier, Shakib missed Bangladesh’s second match against India in this World Cup due to quadriceps injury.

Shakib will return home today, Tuesday.

Although Shakib was player of the match in Bangladesh’s last match against Sri Lanka, he had a poor performance in the ongoing World Cup. He has scored only 186 runs in seven matches with an average of 26.87 and picked up nine wickets at 5.26 runs per over.