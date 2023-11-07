Shakib ruled out of World Cup

Bangladesh ODI captain Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of World Cup due to finger injury. The star all-rounder will miss out Bangladesh's last match against Australia on 11 November.
International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the news citing Bangladesh team physio Bayezedul Islam Khan.
Earlier, Shakib missed Bangladesh’s second match against India in this World Cup due to quadriceps injury.
Shakib will return home today, Tuesday.
Although Shakib was player of the match in Bangladesh’s last match against Sri Lanka, he had a poor performance in the ongoing World Cup. He has scored only 186 runs in seven matches with an average of 26.87 and picked up nine wickets at 5.26 runs per over.