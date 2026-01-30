ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh’s exclusion a precedent worth following, says Mark Butcher

Butcher also spoke on Pakistan’s stance, saying, “I am not being naive in thinking that everybody else stands in the same position as India does because they don't that is again visible from space. However, the integrity of the sport should still be more important than where most of the money comes from. Pakistan are catching heat here because they kind of indicated that they were kind of going to stand with Bangladesh if Bangladesh weren't able to have their games move. So now what are they going to do. Are they going to pull out? I doubt it. I think it's too late.”

Butcher believes there is only one fair way forward in such situations—he said, “It's just a horrible mess and I think that the only way through it going forward. If for some reason you are the problem or you have a problem with the tournament or where the tournament's being held or who's running the tournament or whatever else it is, then it's up to you. You either go and play, get your security sorted out as many countries have done traveling to many other different countries and you play the tournament or you step aside and somebody else does. I think that's kind of the only fair way to go forward.”

The 53-year-old Butcher played Test cricket for England from 1997 to 2004. He scored 4,288 runs, including eight centuries. He did not play in the other two formats at the international level. In first-class cricket, he played 280 matches, scoring 17,870 runs with 38 centuries. In 13 domestic T20 matches, he has two fifties.