Door opens for Warner's Australia captaincy ban to be lifted

Cricket Australia amended its player code of conduct policy Monday, paving the way for David Warner to apply to have his lifetime leadership ban lifted.

The dynamic opener and former Test vice-captain was banned from any leadership role in Australia over his part in the Cape Town ball tampering affair in 2018.

He was also slapped with a one-year playing suspension, but bounced back to reclaim his place in the national side across all three formats of the game.

Under Cricket Australia's amended policy, Warner will now be able to request a review of his captaincy ban before a panel of three codes of conduct commissioners.