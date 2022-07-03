Ton-up Jadeja hails 'serious batter' Bumrah as India dominate England

Ravindra Jadeja said scoring his first overseas Test hundred had given him "confidence" as he praised the batting heroics of India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah against England at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Rain meant only 38.5 overs of play was possible on the second day of the Covid-19 delayed final Test, with India already 2-1 ahead in a five-match series.

But in that time India still smashed 78 runs in 11.5 overs, with Jadeja extending his overnight 83 not out to 104 in a first-innings total of 416.

The run-spree also included Stuart Broad conceding a new Test record 35 runs in a single over.

Tailender Bumrah hit Broad for 29 off the bat, with the paceman also sending down five wides and a no-ball hit for six.