Ton-up Root defies India yet again

England captain Joe Root made it back-to-back hundreds as he continued to keep India at bay in the second Test at Lord's on Saturday.

At tea on the third day, England were 314-5, just 50 runs behind India's first-innings 364.

Root was 132 not out, having been the only England batsman to pass fifty in the rain-marred drawn first Test of this five-match series at Trent Bridge last week with innings of 64 and 109.