Tour length should take ‘bubble’ toll into account: Kohli

The mental toll that comes with spending long periods in bio-secure bubbles should be taken into account when the length of cricket tours are being decided, India captain Virat Kohli said on Friday.

Playing within bubbles has become the new normal for teams since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the game in March.

Kohli has spent the last two-and-half months in a bubble in the United Arab Emirates, leading Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) bid for their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title.