Jurel, Jadeja tons put India in firm command against West Indies

Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja hit attacking centuries to put India in total control with a lead of 286 against the West Indies in the first Test on Friday.

KL Rahul led the batting show with his 100 before Jurel, who made 125, and Jadeja piled on the agony for the opposition bowlers in a marathon stand of 206 on day two in Ahmedabad.

India reached 448-5 at stumps in response to West Indies' first-innings total of 162.

Jadeja, on 104, was batting alongside fellow left-hander Washington Sundar, on nine, at close of play.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jurel raised his first Test ton with a boundary off West Indies skipper Roston Chase and the son of a war veteran celebrated with an army-like tribute with his bat.