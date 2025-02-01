Cricket
Anamul Haque faces no foreign travel ban
Cricketer Anamul Haque faced no bar on travelling abroad, sources familiar with the matter said.
Earlier in the day, an official of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) told Prothom Alo that Anamul Haque was barred from traveling abroad amid speculations over spot-fixing in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and the restriction was imposed as per a request from the BCB’s anti-corruption unit.
Hours laters, sources at the BCB top levels said no such instruction was issued and cricketer Enamul Haque faced no foreign travel ban.
Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) also said so. CWAB secretary general Debabrata Paul told Prothom Alo, “I spoke to the BCB about the matter. To my knowledge, no such instruction has been issued yet.”
Anamul is currently playing for Durbar Rajshahi in the BPL. There are allegations of spot fixing against 10 players of different franchises.
Meanwhile, two of the players claimed to have no involvement and told the CWAB that they consider seeking legal assistance on the matter.
Chittagong Kings captain Mohamamd Mithun said in a video on Facebook that he has no involvement and such news is damaging his image.
CWAB secretary general Debabrata Paul expressed concerned over the matter saying, “Several cricketers contacted us claiming propaganda is on against them.”
If any player is involved the BCB’s investigation will surely find out, but if names of players with no involvement come up it is damaging for their cricket career and dignity, he added.