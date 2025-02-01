Anamul Haque faces no foreign travel ban

Meanwhile, two of the players claimed to have no involvement and told the CWAB that they consider seeking legal assistance on the matter.

Chittagong Kings captain Mohamamd Mithun said in a video on Facebook that he has no involvement and such news is damaging his image.

CWAB secretary general Debabrata Paul expressed concerned over the matter saying, “Several cricketers contacted us claiming propaganda is on against them.”

If any player is involved the BCB’s investigation will surely find out, but if names of players with no involvement come up it is damaging for their cricket career and dignity, he added.