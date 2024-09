India declared their second innings on 287-4 to set Bangladesh an imposing victory target of 515 on day three of the first Test on Saturday after centuries by Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill.

The left-handed Pant, who made 109, and Gill, unbeaten on 119, put on 167 runs for the fourth wicket to ram home India's advantage in Chennai after they bundled out Bangladesh for 149 on day two.