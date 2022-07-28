Asia Cup moved out of crisis-hit Sri Lanka to UAE

The Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament will be staged in the United Arab Emirates after the tournament was moved from Sri Lanka due to political turmoil in the island nation, the Asian Cricket Council said Wednesday.

Sri Lanka has witnessed months of food and fuel shortages, blackouts and runaway inflation in the wake of its worst financial crisis on record.

"Considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, the ACC after extensive deliberation has unanimously concluded that it would be appropriate to relocate the tournament from Sri Lanka to UAE," said an ACC statement.

Sri Lanka recently hosted Australia in a bi-lateral series and is currently playing Pakistan in the second Test at Galle.