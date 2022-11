New Zealand's stand-in captain Tim Southee won the toss and chose to bat against India after rain delayed the start of the third and final Twenty20 international in Napier on Tuesday.

After the first T20 international was washed out in Wellington, India's Suryakumar Yadav scored 111 off 51 balls to set up a 65-run win at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Southee is standing in for Kane Williamson who has a medical appointment.