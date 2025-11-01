BCB to part away with Gamini
Pitch curators on the field usually work quietly around the world, rarely coming into the spotlight. A notable exception is BCB’s head curator, Gamini de Silva.
The Sri Lankan had long been one of the most discussed figures in Bangladesh cricket. Gamini often faced questions about the pitch conditions at Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, although most of the time the pitches were prepared according to the team management’s requirements.
Now, Bangladesh cricket’s long association with Gamini is coming to an end. In July this year, BCB had signed a new one-year contract with him. However, he is returning home with nine months still remaining on that contract. A BCB source said that, according to the terms, he will be paid two months’ salary. An official announcement is expected in the next two to three days.
Since joining BCB in 2010, Gamini had been in charge of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium for a long time. His departure, however, had become a matter of time. Last August, BCB appointed Tony Hemming as head of the turf management wing, moving Gamini from Sher-e-Bangla Stadium to oversee Rajshahi Stadium. Even there, the board was reportedly not satisfied with the Sri Lankan curator’s work.