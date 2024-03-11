Carey's 98 drags Australia home in New Zealand Test thriller

An unbeaten 98 from Alex Carey dragged Australia to victory over New Zealand by three wickets in a thrilling second Test on Monday to give the tourists a 2-0 sweep of the two-match series.

Carey and Mitchell Marsh have struggled for form but their formidable 140-run partnership rescued Australia at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

New Zealand's wait for a first home Test victory over their neighbours in more than three decades goes on.

"Something we spoke about today was keeping that scoreboard running, 200, 190, 180 (to get)," said Australia captain Pat Cummins, hailing Carey for his superb innings.

"As a fielding side you do notice that, you do start feeling the pressure build up.