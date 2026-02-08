Why BCB president Aminul suddenly goes to Lahore at midnight

An urgent message from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam appeared on the board of directors’ WhatsApp group at 1:00 am Sunday. At that time, he was waiting to board a plane at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. But why is the BCB president suddenly travelling to Pakistan?

Aminul did not clarify this in the message to the directors. He only mentioned that he is in continuous discussions with the ICC regarding Bangladesh not playing in the T20 World Cup. As part of this, he is travelling to Lahore to hold meetings with the ICC and the PCB.

According to Aminul’s message, he confirmed at 11:30 pm yesterday that he must go to Pakistan.