Pakistan boycotts India match in solidarity with Bangladesh: Shehbaz Sharif

However, in a post on Sunday, the Pakistani government’s official X account announced that the Pakistan team would not play against India. The PCB has not made any public comment on the matter.

On the same day, however, the ICC issued a statement urging Pakistan to “reconsider” its decision, warning of its “long-term implications”.

Bangladesh had decided not to send its team to India for the T20 World Cup after cricketer Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from the Indian Premier League (IPL) following threats from extremist groups in India.

On 4 January, Bangladesh requested the ICC to move its World Cup matches to Sri Lanka. The ICC rejected the request, describing the Mustafizur incident as “isolated and irrelevant”.

Bangladesh’s interim government’s sports adviser Asif Nazrul later said that the ICC had failed to take the security of Bangladeshi players into account, while the Indian government had not provided any assurances on the issue.