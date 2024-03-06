Bangladesh rout Sri Lanka by 8 wickets, level series 1-1

Bangladesh register a comprehensive victory by 8 wickets with 11 balls to spare against Sri Lanka to level the three match T20 series 1-1 in the second T20 international in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Skipper Najmul Hossain scored a fifty while Tawhid Hridoy, Liton Das and Soumya Sarker all made valuable contribution to ensure an easy victory after the bowlers restricted the visitors for 165 for 5.

Chasing a target of 166, Bangladeshi openers Liton Das and Soumya Sarker dealt with a flurry of boundaries and took 63 runs in the powerplay. The openers made the Lankan bowlers look clawless taking 46 runs with 10 boundaries and an over boundary in the first six overs.