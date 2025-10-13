Healy's heroics power Australia to record-breaking chase against India

Defending champions Australia chased down a mammoth 331 to beat India by three wickets with an over to spare in a pulsating Women's World Cup clash in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

It was the highest successful run chase in the history of women's ODIs.

At the halfway mark, India were sitting pretty having piled up their highest ever World Cup total of 330 all out. But Alyssa Healy had other ideas.

The Australian skipper unleashed a stunning exhibition of strokeplay, cracking 142 off 107 balls in a knock that will go down among the finest in tournament history.

Her innings, laced with 21 fours and three sixes, set up the record chase and rewrote the history books, eclipsing Sri Lanka's previous best of 302 against South Africa in Potchefstroom in 2024.