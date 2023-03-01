Tigers seeking good start in ODI series against England

Bangladesh appeared to be hardly bothered by the highly aggressive brand of cricket of England as they geared up to face off the Three Lions in the three-match ODI series, reports BSS.

The first match of the series starts Wednesday from 12:00 pm and Bangladesh are looking to make a good start in a bid to take an early advantage.

"The number one target is to win the series," Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal said. "We have won all of their last five or six series and so the confidence is there to beat England."

England are the only visitors to win a bilateral ODI series in Bangladesh since 2015.