Cricketing world celebrates as Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

The world cricketing fraternity united with joy and respect on Monday to send their birthday wishes to legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 50.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body of the sport in India, took to Twitter to wish Tendulkar, “664 intl. matches 34,357 intl. runs, 201 intl. wickets, The only cricketer to score 100 intl. hundreds, The 2011 World Cup-winner. Here’s wishing the legendary and ever-so-inspirational @sachin_rt a very happy 50th birthday #TeamIndia”