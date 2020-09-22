Umpiring under scanner in IPL again

Umpires came under the spotlight again for ‘wrongly’ declaring Rajasthan Royals’ Tom Curran out after Chennai Super Kings captain-wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni claimed a catch behind off pacer Deepak Chahar in an IPL match in Sharjah on Tuesday.

The replays, asked for by the umpires on second thought, showed the ball bouncing before Dhoni took the supposed ‘catch’ and appealed.

Curran, who hadn’t opened his account by then, looked shocked but walked some distance away after being given out by Chettithody Shamshuddin and stood there even as confusion reigned in the 18th over of the innings.