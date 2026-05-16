Babar Azam to boost Pakistan in second Bangladesh Test

Pakistan will be strengthened by the return of star batsman Babar Azam for the second and final cricket Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet, head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed said on Friday.

A knee injury ruled Babar, 31, out of the first Test, won by Bangladesh by 104 runs to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

"Babar Azam is available for the next match," Sarfaraz told reporters ahead of the second Test starting today, Saturday.