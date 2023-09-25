Bangladesh vie to save face, New Zealand strive for clean sweep

Bangladesh and New Zealand will wrap up their preparations for the upcoming ICC World Cup with the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday where the visitors have a chance to seal their first ODI series win in Bangladesh since 2008.

“When we came into the series, it was always a goal to win every match you play, and we certainly hope so,” Kiwi batsman Henry Nicholls told reporters in Dhaka on Monday.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for the group to have an opportunity to win a series here”.