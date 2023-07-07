Tamim retired himself, so why is he crying now: Nazmul

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan said that he doesn’t believe his previous statement on Tamim Iqbal had any impact in the opener’s shock decision to retire from international cricket. Nazmul also couldn’t understand why Tamim was crying after announcing his retirement.

BCB president also said that he had no idea beforehand that Tamim was going to announce his retirement out of the blue.

In the press conference ahead of the Afghanistan series, Tamim declared that he wasn’t a 100 per cent fit. The Bangladesh captain said that he will assess his fitness after playing the first ODI. But the BCB president was displeased by Tamim’s statement and he let his displeasure known to the media.