England bowl out Bangladesh for 209

For the visitors, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Jofra Archer took two wickets each.

The match had started on a much better note for Bangladesh, as after winning the toss and opting to bat first, they reached 54-2 in the first powerplay.

Liton Das (seven off 15 balls) and skipper Tamim were the ones to depart, with the former getting trapped LBW by Chris Woakes and the latter getting clean bowled by Wood.