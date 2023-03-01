England bowl out Bangladesh for 209

For the visitors, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Jofra Archer took two wickets each.
The match had started on a much better note for Bangladesh, as after winning the toss and opting to bat first, they reached 54-2 in the first powerplay.
Liton Das (seven off 15 balls) and skipper Tamim were the ones to depart, with the former getting trapped LBW by Chris Woakes and the latter getting clean bowled by Wood.
Shanto and Mushfiq then added 44 runs for the third wicket off 61 balls to help Bangladesh maintain a decent run rate.
The partnership ended when Mushfq got caught off Rashid after an ill-fated slog sweep just an over after he survived a close call against the same bowler for playing the same shot when Jason Roy took his catch but his feet was touching the ground beyond the boundary ropes.
Shakib, whose rift with Tamim was the talk of the town in the buildup to the series, got bowled while attempting a wild slog.
Shanto and Mahmudullah then formed a 53-run stand but the duo used up 80 balls to score those runs. Shanto completed his half-century off 67 balls but couldn’t up the ante after that, getting caught off Rashid in the 36th over.
Mahmudullah followed him to the dressing room the very next over, getting caught down the leg-side off Wood. Bangladesh were now reduced to 162-6.
Afif Hossain (nine) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (seven) didn’t hang around for too long and Taskin Ahmed’s entertaining 14 off 18 balls with a six and a four against Rashid and Taijul Islam’s 10 off 13 deliveries pushed the total beyond 200.