Cricket

Dinusha’s heroics help Sri Lanka overcome follow-on to draw against India

Reuters
Colombo, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando embraces Sonal Dinusha in the end of the fifth day of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on August 27, 2026AFP

Sri Lanka's middle-order batter Sonal Dinusha struck his second hundred of the match to help the hosts salvage a draw after they were asked to follow on in the second test against India on Thursday.

Dinusha, who made a stellar 133 not out, forged a century stand with Keshara Nuwantha (46) in a remarkable fightback for Sri Lanka, who began the final day 16 ahead with only four wickets in hand.

TOPSHOT - Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha (2R) plays a shot during the fifth day of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on August 27, 2026. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
AFP

Sri Lanka were 429-9 with no real chance of any outright result when the players shook hands.

India won the series 1-0, but Sri Lanka will take a lot of heart from their fightback at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

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