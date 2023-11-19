Live

Pitch invader showing solidarity with Palestine halts World Cup final

Prothom Alo English Desk
A pitch invader in support of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group HamasReuters

The ICC Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday was interrupted by a pitch invader holding a Palestine flag.

A pitch invader alongside India's Virat Kohli wearing a shirt in support of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas
Reuters

The invader was wearing a white T-shirt that read ‘Stop Bombing Palestine’ on the front side and ‘Free Palestine’ on the back. He was also wearing a face mask with the Palestine flag on it.

The incident took place amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

The incident took place in the 14th over of the match when Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were batting. The fan managed to reach the pitch and hugged Virat Kohli.

A pitch invader in support of Palestine is stopped by police officer amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas
Reuters

The match was paused for a brief moment before security guards cordoned off the spectators.

Earlier, on 8 October, another pitch invader breached heavy security and fencing to break onto the field at the Cricket World Cup group stage game between India and Australia, getting to within touching distance of players including superstar Virat Kohli.

British YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis stunned the crowd of around 30,000 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium when he appeared wearing a blue India team shirt with "Jarvo 69" written on the back.

