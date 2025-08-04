Oval Test
Siraj stars as India beat England by 6 runs in 5th-Test thriller
Mohammed Siraj was India’s hero as they beat England by just six runs in a thrilling fifth Test at the Oval on Monday to end the series level at 2-2.
England, set 374 to win, were bowled out for 367, with fast bowler Siraj taking 5-104, including a sensational burst of 3-9 on Monday’s final morning.
After resuming on 339-6, England lost four wickets for 28 runs on the final morning of a dramatic series.
But England were soon 354-8, 20 runs shy of victory, after outstanding paceman Siraj, the leading bowler on either side this series, struck twice to remove Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton.
When injured England last man Chris Woakes came into bat with his left-arm strapped up owing to an injured shoulder, England still needed 17 more runs for victory.
Gus Atkinson hit a six off Siraj before England got the target down to single figures.
But Siraj set the seal on a superb series by bowling Atkinson (17) as he knocked over the batsman’s off stump to spark delirious scenes among the India team and their supporters in south London.
* More to follow …