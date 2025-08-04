Cricket

Oval Test

Siraj stars as India beat England by 6 runs in 5th-Test thriller

AFP
London
India’s Mohammed Siraj (front) celebrates taking the wicket of England’s Gus Atkinson and winning on the fifth and final day of the fifth Test cricket match between England and India at The Oval in London on 4 August 2025AFP

Mohammed Siraj was India’s hero as they beat England by just six runs in a thrilling fifth Test at the Oval on Monday to end the series level at 2-2.

England, set 374 to win, were bowled out for 367, with fast bowler Siraj taking 5-104, including a sensational burst of 3-9 on Monday’s final morning.

After resuming on 339-6, England lost four wickets for 28 runs on the final morning of a dramatic series.

But England were soon 354-8, 20 runs shy of victory, after outstanding paceman Siraj, the leading bowler on either side this series, struck twice to remove Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton.

England’s Chris Woakes runs between wickets on the fifth and final day of the fifth Test cricket match between England and India at The Oval in London on 4 August 2025
AFP

When injured England last man Chris Woakes came into bat with his left-arm strapped up owing to an injured shoulder, England still needed 17 more runs for victory.

Gus Atkinson hit a six off Siraj before England got the target down to single figures.

But Siraj set the seal on a superb series by bowling Atkinson (17) as he knocked over the batsman’s off stump to spark delirious scenes among the India team and their supporters in south London.

India’s Prasidh Krishna celebrates taking the wicket of England’s Josh Tongue on the fifth and final day of the fifth Test cricket match between England and India at The Oval in London on 4 August 2025
AFP

* More to follow …

