Bangladesh invite New Zealand to bat, Tanzim Sakib makes debut

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to field in the first Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Napier on Wednesday.

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been making his debut in the international T20s in the match.

The Tigers have played nine T20Is against the Kiwis in New Zealand but could not manage to register any win in the shortest format of the game. Overall Bangladesh have played 11 T20Is in the country without securing any win.