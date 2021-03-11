Vaughan warns Test cricket a ‘joke’ if England rotate

Former captain Michael Vaughan fears Test cricket will become a “joke” if England rotate players in and out of their side during the 2021/22 Ashes in Australia.

England coach Chris Silverwood has suggested the team could continue with the controversial rest-and-rotation policy they used in Sri Lanka and India.

Joe Root’s team beat Sri Lanka 2-0 before losing their four-match series in India 3-1.

A number of players including Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali all missed matches at some stage of the tour programme.